Delhi’s 5-star hotel security manager becomes Dushasana,grabs woman employee’s sari,sacks her for not succumbing to his advances

NEW DELHI,August18:: An executive at a five-star hotel in Delhi is seen pulling at an employee’s saree and dragging her to him in an aggressive act of sexual harassment caught on CCTV camera. The shocking footage has been shared by the 33-year-old woman, who has inexplicably been sacked. The man who assaulted her , the hotel’s security manager, has been suspended.

The woman’s immediate superior, who was seen simply leaving the room in the video, has also been suspended.

The security manager allegedly also grabbed the woman, who worked in guest relations, after she left for home and tried to pull her into his car twice.

The incident took place on July 29 at the hotel near the Delhi airport.

Yesterday, when the woman reported for her shift at 1 pm, she was asked by her duty manager to meet with the HR department. After a 40-minute wait, she was handed a termination notice. A colleague who had helped her extricate the CCTV footage was also sacked.

“It was my birthday,” the woman told NDTV. “He called me to his cabin, took out his credit card and asked me what gift I wanted. Boss told me to sit, and when I didn’t sit, he pulled me towards him and tried to take off my saree. He told the other colleague to go out of the room.”

While pulling her saree, the executive allegedly kept propositioning her. The woman has alleged that he tried to “get physical” with her and even asked her to spend the night with him in the hotel.

She is seen in the video clutching her saree tightly while speaking to him.

The same night, she alleges, she reported the incident to the Human Resources department but no action was taken. On her husband’s advice, she filed an FIR or First Information report with the airport police station on August 1.