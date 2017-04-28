Delhi’s Patiala House Court asks for report on allegation that BJP MP KC Patel had raped a lawyer at his house

New Delhi, April28:Delhi’s Patiala House Court has sought a report from North Avenue Police Station on allegations that the BJP MP from Gujarat, KC Ptael, had raped a lawyer at his house while threatening to kill the ‘victim.’

The city court, according to India Today, has sought Action Taken Report from the SHO of the police station.

Patel is the BJP MP from Valsad, Gujarat.

According to the complaint, the victim alleged that Patel had contacted her with a wish to her legal services for a case in the Supreme Court. However, she alleged that he was raped by the MP at his official residence 604, Narmada Apartment( MP Flats) on 3 March this year after she was invited for dinner there.

The ‘victim’ said that the MP raped her on several occasions threatening her of dire consequences if she reported the matter to police. The woman, in her complaint, also added that the MP also threatened of killing her.

The city court has asked the SHO to appoint an Investigation Officer to launch a probe and return with Action Taken Report. The next date of hearing is 12 May.

The woman said that she approached the court only after the cops allegedly refused to lodge her an FIR.

Patel has not reacted on the matter yet.