Delhi’s sacked Water Minister Kapil Mishra claims he saw Health Minister Satyendar Jain handing Rs. 2 crore in cash to CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI,May8: Delhi’s sacked Water Minister Kapil Mishra made a shocking revelation today, claiming he saw Health Minister Satyendar Jain handing Rs. 2 crore in cash to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The allegation triggered a political crisis for the Aam Aadmi Party, which swept to power in Delhi two years ago on an anti-corruption plank. The BJP called for police action against Mr Kejriwal, the Congress for a CBI probe. AAP called Mr Mishra’s allegations “absurd”. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who announced Mr Mishra’s removal from the cabinet yesterday, said he has offered no evidence.