Delhi’s Sukriti Gupta emerges topper in CBSE class 12 examinations

New Delhi, May 21 : Sukriti Gupta of Montfort School in Delhi tops the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 examinations.

She scored 497 of 500. Sukriti is followed by Palak Goyal and Somya Uppal, at second and third position respectively.

The pass percentage of girls is 88.58 percent, and pass percentage of boys is 78.85 percent in the results that were announced on Saturday afternoon.

Overall pass percentage of Thiruvananthapuram region (Kerala) is highest in the country with 97.61 percent.

Candidates can access the results from the official CBSE website.

The CBSE exams began on March 1 and concluded on April 22. This year, a total of 10,67,900 candidates registered for the Class 12 exam as against 10,40,368 in 2015.