Delhites get to watch RaGa antics as he stands in queue to withdraw Rs4000 from SBI ATM

New Delhi,Nov11: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday joined the panic-stricken common public, which had lined up for hours outside the banks ATMs to exchange old currency notes, days after the Centre’s announcement on demonetisation

This was a rare visit by the Congress vice president, who is normally protected by a large posse of security men.

Talking to reporters, he said, ”The common man is facing problem due to the Centre’s demonetisation move. I have also come here to exchange the old currency.”

I want to stand in queue to exchange Rs 4000, Rahul said..

I am standing in support of people. If citizens face problem, so can I, the Congress vice president said.

Taking a swipe at PM Narendra Modi and the government, he said, “The government should be for these people, not a select 10 or 15 people who are not here and suffering”.

Gandhi also sportingly posed for selfies with customers who were stunned to find a VIP in their midst.

When quizzed repeatedly why he was there, Gandhi replied, “You will not understand that. You or your millionaire bosses or the media or the government will never understand what these people are suffering.”