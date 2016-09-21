Delta ID bags Government of India certification for iris scan technology; licenses technology to Samsung for mobile devices

New Delhi, September 21: Leader in consumer-grade iris scanning technology for mobile devices Delta ID Inc. has announced today that it has been awarded certification for its ActiveIRIS®technology by STQC, Ministry of Communication and IT, Government of India.

Delta ID has licensed ActiveIRIS technology to Samsung for integration into Samsung mobile devices. The two companies have collaborated to integrate this technology in the Samsung Galaxy Tab Iris, India’s first mobile device with iris scanner for Aadhaar (India’s biometrics based resident authentication system).

Delta ID’s ActiveIRIS technology combines its patented hardware design and advanced software algorithm to bring iris scanning and recognition to mobile devices that is fast and easy to use for consumers, and simple and inexpensive for mobile OEMs to integrate. Delta ID was the first company to bring iris scanning and recognitiontechnology to market in collaboration with Fujitsu and NTT DOCOMO in the F-04G smartphone in May 2015. Since then the company has launched its ActiveIRIS technologyin multiple mobile devices from Fujitsu, Samsung and other major OEMs.

The Aadhaar system in India now has more than one billion residents enrolled. It is extensively used by the government and private enterprises in India to authenticate residents, and verify their personal information such as name, address etc. (electronic-Know-Your-Customer or eKYC). The iris has already proven to be a more secure and reliable modality to identify and authenticate people.

The iris works across a broader population, and unlike fingerprints, the iris being a protected organ – remains unaffected by external conditions. The integration of iris technology in mobile devices is expected to further expedite the use of Aadhaar across many more services from both the government and private enterprises.

“I believe we are at that the cusp of a major change in how biometrics, particularly, iris scanning will play in enabling access to a variety of services we use via our smartphones and tablets,” said President and CEO of Delta ID Inc., Dr. Salil Prabhakar.

“It has been a privilege to work with the Samsung team on the integration of our iris technology to bring India’s first Aadhaar enabled mobile device to market. We are confident the citizens of Indiawill find it easy and convenient to use for Aadhaar authentication and eKYC applications,” added Prabhakar.