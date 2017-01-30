Demand to Charge Shah Rukh Khan over death of man at Vadodara railway station

Mumbai, Jan 30: Two residents of the city today approached railway police and demanded that actor Shah Rukh Khan be booked for murder and culpable homicide in connection with the death of a person at Vadodara railway station, where

a huge crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the superstar, who was travelling via train to promote “Raees”.

Tragedy hit Shah Rukh’s train promotion campaign for his upcoming film “Raees”, when Farid Khan Pathan, a local politician from Vadodara, died of cardiac arrest during a massive rush to have a glimpse of the superstar at the railway station, in which two policemen were also injured.

Rajesh Goyal and Waris Ali Saiyed submitted an application to Western Railways Superintendent of Police (Vadodara Division), Sharad Singhal, requesting him to register a complaint against the actor under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).