Who demands Nikah Halala, degrading Muslim women and making them act like prostitutes?

New Delhi, August 17: When you go reading the lines further, you will come to know about a humiliating act practised in the name of Muslim personal law. According to India Today report, in the name of a controversial practise ‘nikah halala’, Islamic scholars used to make one night stand with divorced Muslim women who wish for reviving their marriage life. These women are charged with huge amounts by the Islamic scholars to undergo the unethical practise.

Nikah Halala: Under the Muslim personal law, divorced women are made to marry someone for a night and have to get divorced the very next day in order to regain her first married life. How embarrassing!

Such an awful act and Islamic scholars demand high to participate in Nikah Halala. They used to charge the women with 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh. All their nasty acts were disclosed with India Today team, as they set out to meet the Islamic scholars. One of the scholars, when asked by the reporters, told that he never used to tell his wife whenever he goes for Nikah Halala and he added that there wasn’t any need to inform her.

As per reports, formal marriages were not made for Nikah Halala. It is just a matter of one night stand; after spending a night with the bride and collecting the money, groom leaves. One of the Islamic scholars told that he has practised Nikah Halala for several times and had even asked for some donation for his madrasa. According to the reports, Nikah Halala is carried out as a profession in many parts of Uttar Pradesh. It was also found that in some cases, the deals were set up by the clerics.