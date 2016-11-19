Demonetisation: Banks May Allow Cash Withdrawal For Marriage From Next Week

New Delhi, Nov 19: Banks may allow withdrawal of Rs 2.5 lakh by the families with upcoming weddings from next week only after receiving operational guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), even though the Centre announced the relaxation earlier this week.

“In absence of operational guidelines from RBI, we are unable to give Rs 2.5 lakh for marriage purpose to each of the family (of bride and groom). We are awaiting direction from RBI,” Punjab National Bank managing director Usha Ananthasubramanian said.

“We expect the norms by Monday and hopefully by Tuesday, branches should start disbursing for marriage. We understand that the amount can be drawn only by either parents or the person getting married. Only one of them will be permitted to draw this amount. The limit of Rs 2.5 lakh will apply separately to the girl’s and the boy’s family,” she said.

Similarly, other banks are also not offering this facility in absence of directions from the RBI.

According to a senior Corporation Bank official, “Withdrawal for marriage purpose can be availed only after RBI’s notification which will have clear direction about the various formalities needed to be furnished by the customers for withdrawal.”

Earlier this week, the government had said it has been decided to permit families celebrating weddings to draw up to Rs 2.5 lakh in cash from their own bank accounts while encouraging families to incur wedding expenses through cheques or digital means.

Following the announcement, families where marriage ceremonies are due started making beeline before the branches only to return empty handed as bank officials turned them away saying there is no direction from their head office or RBI in this regard.

This being marriage season, people thronged the branches with all possible evidence for marriage and their identity proof to get much needed cash.

With regard to Punjab National Bank ATMs, Ms Ananthasubramanian said, 2,000 out of 9,000 cash vending machines have been recalibrated and they are dispensing money.

By next week, more ATMs would be recalibrated that will further ease the cash crunch.

Asked whether the surge in low-cost deposits by banks would translate into a lower interest rate, she said the bank is reviewing the situation and probably there would be a cut in fixed deposit rate as early as Saturday.

The bank has received deposits of Rs 47,000 crore since Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 surprised citizens by announcing demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.