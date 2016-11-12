Demonetisation a big cleanliness drive in India: PM Modi in Japan

New Delhi, Nov 12: While addressing the Indian diaspora in Japan, PM Modi spoke of his huge fight against black money in the form of the demonetisation of the Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

Here are the highlights of his speech:

>> I salute each and every Indian. Many families had weddings, health problems…yes they faced inconvenience but they accepted the decision

>> Money that has been looted has to be recovered. And the rules have to be same for everyone

>> This (demonetisation) is a big cleanliness drive of the country

>> This is not an overnight decision, first we had brought in a scheme. It’s not that no opportunity was given, it was given

>> This government will do everything to protect the interests of honest citizens

>> We cannot guarantee that after the completion of this scheme, there will be no further move to keep the corrupt in check

>> I will fully back honest people and go to any extent to punish the corrupt