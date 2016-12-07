Demonetisation: BJP passes resolution, praises people for ‘supporting’

New Delhi, Dec. 7 : Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar on Wednesday said the ruling dispensation has passed a resolution, welcoming the people’s support for demonetisation.

The resolution was moved by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and seconded by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Briefing the media after the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Kumar said that Prime Minister Modi told the MPs that the ruckus created by the opposition parties in the Parliament is undemocratic.

“The people have given their mandate to demonetisation.

The Prime Minister thanked the 125 crore people of the country for supporting him. The way the opposition parties are trying to change the goal post and disrupt Parliament is undemocratic,” Kumar said, adding the Prime Minister is ready to reply in both Houses of the Parliament.

He said the Prime Minister said the country is moving towards cashless economy and the message should be spread across.

“The PM said that just like the public was educated about Electronic Voting Machines during the elections, they will now have to be educated about how to operate in a cashless system,” Kumar said.

With the Opposition sticking to its demand for discussion under Rule 184 in the Lok Sabha and an apology from Prime Minister Modi in the Rajya Sabha, the BJP also hardened its stance, condemning the manner in which they were stalling the Parliament.

(ANI)