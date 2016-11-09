Demonetisation : Bollywood celebrities laud Modi’s ‘masterstroke’

Mumbai, Nov 9: From megastars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan to the young crop of actors like Anushka Sharma and Sidharth Malhotra have hailed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes to to curb black money.

To give effect to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to denotify Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes to counter black money, the central government on late Tuesday notified the changes.

Here’s what the celebrities had to say:

Rajinikanth: Hats off Narendra Modiji. New India is born, Jai Hind.

Amitabh Bachchan: The new Rs 2000 note is PINK in colour… the PINK effect!

Rishi Kapoor: PM Modi ji. Ball out of the stadium. Wohaa! Demonetisation is the right answer. Congratulations!

Madhur Bhandarkar: Congratulations to Narendra Modi for this bold move to ban 500 and 1000 notes to counter black money and strengthen our economy.

Karan Johar: This is truly a masterstroke move!!!! Narendra Modi hits it out of the stadium!

Anushka Sharma: A welcome bold and courageous step by PM Modiji towards nation building. Each one of us should co-operate in the larger interest of the nation black money.

Anurag Kashyap: Ballsiest move I have ever seen from any leader. It will cause a lot of heartache, but kudos… Super way to make the black money redundant.

Ajay Devgn: Masterstroke, Narendra Modi.

Hansal Mehta: In 1978, the Janata Party Govt had demonetised 1000, 5000 and 10,000 rupee notes. Great move. History repeating itself? Black Money.

Farhan Akhtar: Super move by Narendra Modi govt in the war against black money… Kudos to the think tank. End corruption.

Arjun Kapoor: Hoping we can all work in harmony to see out this change and it pays dividends to each and every citizen in the future. No more black money!

Emraan Hashmi: Such a brave move by Narendra Modi to fight corruption. Kudos! Modi fights corruption. India fights corruption.

Riteish Deshmukh: Bold move by PM Narendra Modi as the Rs 1000, Rs 500 notes become invalid/redundant. New India.

Sidharth Malhotra: Blockbuster reform! So proud to be an Indian today as we usher into a new era. Thank you Narendra Modi.

Ranvir Shorey: Tonight India be like…Black money, moh maya money.

Aditi Rao Hydari: We stole your thunder USA! Well played Mr Modi… successfully turning black into white in one smooth move. Black money.

Daisy Shah: Narendra Modi that is a brilliant move to put an end to the black money Jai Hind.

Goldie Behl: Brave move by PM Narendra Modi. Rip black money.

Raghu Ram: Very bold move by Modiji. I hope no one had any clue this was going to happen. Well played! Black money.

Abhishek Kapoor: Modi played the TRUMP card. Poori India HILLARY hai (entire country is shaking) black money. Rs 500, Rs 1000.

Vivek Oberoi: America counting votes, India counting notes…masterstroke against corruption by Narendra Modi. Transforming India.

–IANS