Demonetisation: Cash Crunch Breaks Marriage in New Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 23: A young woman’s dream of marriage was dashed when the groom’s family called off their eight month-long engagement on Wednesday, two days before the wedding day, as a result of the cash-crunch due to demonetisation.

Shikha, 22, a resident of Jagatpuri, got engaged to Kunal from Noida eights months back and was set to tie the knot on November 25.

“The groom’s family was demanding a high-end car, diamond jewellery and cash. We couldn’t raise enough cash to fulfill their demands owing to the note ban and they called off the marriage,” Tilak Raj Singh, an uncle of the bride, told IANS.

Shikha’s father Indrajeet Mehta, a businessman in Delhi, could manage to raise only Rs 2.5 lakh due to the restraints following the demonetisation of 500 and 1,000 rupee notes by the government.

“We will move the court against them,” he added.

–IANS