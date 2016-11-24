Demonetisation: Congress asks “stubborn” Narendra Modi to revoke withdrawal limit

New Delhi, Nov 24: Asserting that the government’s demonetisation move has spread chaos across length and breadth of the nation, the Congress Party on Thursday demanded the ruling dispensation to revoke the limit imposed on withdrawal.

Congress leader Anand Sharma accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of wrecking the nation’s banking system.

“The Narendra Modi government has broken trust of the people and has wrecked the banking system of the nation. Our demand is that the Centre should revoke the withdrawal limit and free the people from inconvenience. And if this limit over withdrawal continues then our allegations that the Centre benefitted few people and put the rest of the nation in inconvenience,” said Sharma.

Ridiculing the government for weak implementation of demonetisation, Sharma said the Prime Minister has banned high denomination notes without any proper litigation.

“The government was not ready to implement such a huge decision. This unpreparedness has made the government look foolish. The Prime Minister himself launched the demonetisation drive and spread chaos across the length and breadth of the nation,” Sharma said.

“The Prime Minister has in a way snatched people’s money from them. In the history of the nation it has never happened when the people were not allowed to access their own money. The money in the banks of common people is not black money, it is their hard earned money,” he added.

Sharma further said the Prime Minister’s stubbornness and pride is responsible for the ongoing chaos in both houses of the Parliament.

“As far as the opposition is concerned, we demanded a debate but because of the Prime Minister’s stubbornness and pride the Parliament witnessed a continuous chaos. Had he come and heard us then the situation would have been different,” he said.

“He came today and went which does not solve the purpose. The Prime Minister should listen to the opposition. The Centre has levied this rule without brining any law,” he added.

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day today on demonetisation issue. The Rajya Sabha resumed discussion on scrapping of high value currency notes in the presence of Prime Minister Modi in the pre-lunch session.

However, it could not carry out the same in the post-lunch session due to Congress members insisting Prime Minister Modi’s presence throughout the debate. Later, they trooped into well of the House raising slogans which forced adjournment of the House.

Leader of the House Arun Jaitley charged the Opposition with looking for new reasons to run away from the debate. (ANI)