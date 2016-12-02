Demonetisation Debate: Opposition wants PM’s apology, Ready for debate in Lok Sabha if comes with voting

New Delhi, Dec 02: The meeting of various opposition parties on the Parliament premises on Friday concluded, with opposition leaders demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apology in the Rajya Sabha.

The opposition leaders, however, said they were ready for a discussion on the demonetisation issue in the Lok Sabha, but that must followed by a voting.

Bedlam in both Houses of Parliament continued even on Thursday with the Opposition demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the Rajya Sabha — a pre-condition to hold debate on the demonetisation issue.

Opposition MPs, especially the Congress, sought an apology referring to the Prime Minister’s recent remarks defending the demonetisation. They alleged that Prime Minister has remarked that the opposition parties support black money hoarders, which was protested by BJP members, who stood up and protested against the opposition’s contention of apology.

Meanwhile, accusing the Congress Party of stalling the proceedings in parliament for 16 days, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar on Friday appealed to the Congress and other opposition parties to rise above politics and get ready for a discussion in the House as the government is ready to answer their question.

“I, once again, appeal to the Congress and other opposition parties to rise above politics and get ready for a discussion in the House as we are ready to answer. The Prime Minister will also intervene and answer. And, at the end, the Finance Minister will also give reply in both Houses,” Ananth Kumar told ANI.

(ANI)