Demonetisation has hit Pak-sponsored terror activities: Pakistan-born Canadian writer Tarek Fatah

Jaipur, Nov 19: Pakistan-born Canadian writer Tarek Fatah on Saturday said, the Modi government’s decision to demonetise 500 and 1000 currency notes has hit Pakistan-sponsored terror activities against India and flow of counterfeit currency has been terminated.

“It is a very good decision. It is the first demonetisation in digital era and will transform the lives of people,” he said at the ‘Jaipur Dialogues’ event here.

“The move has badly hit Pakistan-sponsored terrorism as funds to terror activities and flow of counterfeit currency have been terminated,” Fateh, who is know for his strong anti-Pakistan views, said.

He said Balochistan is struggling to break away from Pakistan and he would then prefer going to Pakistan.

“Pakistan is not worthy of respect and I will prefer to go there only if Balochistan breaks free,” he said in response to a question from the audience.

Fatah said Indians who want good relationship with Pakistan should be made learn about the reality of that country and even after this if they are willing to improve ties, it simply means they are not in the interest of India.

“Such people should be exposed. Those who live in India and hate India do not deserve to live here and they should be kicked out,” he said.

He also said the Pakistan high commissioner in India deserve this treatment.

American Hindu teacher David Frawley said India should focus more on its soft power.

“India is one of the greatest civilisations of the world with rich art and culture and developed science and technology quickly.

However, India has not used its soft power to its full potential and the young generation now feels a disconnect with ancient Indian tradition and culture which needs to be addressed,” he said.

The two-day event which began today will see discussions by experts in defence, strategy and economy.