Demonetisation: How many more deaths in lines for money, asks Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Dec 7 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi while raising the issue of deaths due to various causes across the country after the November 8 demonetisation.

“How many more lives will be lost for Modi babu?” Banerjee said on a social media website while retweeting a post by Trinamool Congress spokesperson Derek O’Brien.

Earlier, Trinamool’s parliament member Derek O’Brien tweeted a list of 88 people who he said had died while standing either in queues at banks or ATM kiosks or committed suicide due to lack of cash after demonetisation.

There was a state-wise breakup of the deaths, names of the victims and the cause of their death.

“Sad. No end to corruption and yet at least 88 people have now died #NoteChaos #Demonetisation Listed by State/Name/Cause of Death,” Derek tweeted.

–IANS

–