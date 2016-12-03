Demonetisation: In Kerala, Congress Party demands revival package

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec : The demonetisation move has turned out to be a disaster with Kerala’s economy going for a toss and to come out of it a relief package is required, a Congress leader said on Saturday.

Addressing reporters here, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the demonetisation process has come to be the biggest disaster that independent India has seen.

“While Modi has flopped, our (Kerala) Finance Minister Thomas Issac has fared poorly and was unable to foresee the dangers on account of demonetisation. Just look at the other south Indian states and how they handled it, here Issac is conducting only’ road shows’ by visiting treasuries and indulging in showmanship,” said Chennithala.

“We demand the state government here to call an all party meeting immediately Ato discuss the grave situation that the state is going through as the agrarian economy has been ruined and the need of the hour is state should seek a special disaster package. We are willing to cooperate with the state government to get this,” said Chennithala.

He said while other south Indian states reacted by approaching the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 20 with to deal with the situation after demonetisation that includes the widespread cash-crunch, Kerala did not do it at the appropriate time.

He also pointed out that adding to the demonetisation woes, the Kerala government has failed miserably in ration distribution of essential items through ration shops as for the past many weeks numerous ration shops are closed.

“We have written to the chief minister and others to resolve the labour issues with regards to loading and unloading of ration supplies. The state government has failed in even supplying ration,” the Congress leader said.

“I would give this state government that has completed six months in office, a below average rating. Please tell me one good thing that they have done,” asked Chennithala.

