Demonetisation is a Modi-made disaster, says ongress vice president Rahul Gandhi

Belgaum, December 17: Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that demonetisation is a Modi-made disaster.

“As there is a man-made disaster, similarly demonetisation is a Modi-made disaster,” he said at a rally in Belgaum, Karnataka.

He further said that Prime Minister Modi had attacked the economy by announcing demonetisation.

“More than 100 people have died because of demonetisation drive and PM Modi is responsible for it,” Rahul said, adding that Narendra Modi government has been attacking the poor people for last two and a half years.

“Nothing will happen in 50 days. PM will give your money to rich. Modi wants to waive off bank,” he added.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mocked farmers and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which is the backbone of the farmers.

Earlier, he claimed that he had some ‘information’ of the PM’s ‘personal corruption’ which he will only reveal in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress vice president has been strongly opposing demonetisation , ever since its announcement.(ANI)