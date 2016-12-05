“Demonetisation is the biggest push. The biggest beneficiary is digital banking”, says SBI MD Rajnish Kumar

December 5, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, December 5: Crediting demonetisation for the biggest push towards digital banking, SBI on Monday said it envisions the entire range of banking services to go digital over the next few years.

“Demonetisation is the biggest push. The biggest beneficiary is digital banking,” State Bank of India Managing Director Rajnish Kumar said at the two-day Inclusive Finance India Summit here.

“We envision a bank where end-to-end processes are provided through mobile banking. It will happen in two-three years,” Kumar said.

He said that in terms of cost effectiveness, nothing can match digital banking.

While it costs banks Rs 40 a transaction at a bank branch, Rs 9 at an ATM and Rs 12-13 at a customer service point, it will cost just 50 paise in digital banking, he added. IANS

Tags:
Related News
I.T notice may land in doorstep, if you deposited Rs 15 lakh during demonetisation
Economic Survey: Demonetisation led to rise of financial saving
Man who consumes poison before Uttarakhand minister dies
Demonetisation anniversary: Congress, BJP cyberwar over note ban, Rahul calls it a tragedy
A year after note ban, Arun Jaitley says it a watershed moment in the history of Indian economy
Demonetisation an organised loot, Bullet train an exercise in vanity, GST a complete disaster: Dr Manmohan Singh
Top