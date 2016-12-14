Demonetisation: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow due to prolonged uproar

New Delhi, December 14: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday was adjourned till tomorrow after the prolonged uproar continued over demonetisation.

Earlier, the house was adjourned till 12 noon over the issue of suspected involvement of some leaders of opposition parties in converting black money into white.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan started the question hour but the opposition members raised issue of alleged role of Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju in release of payments related to hydro power project in Arunachal Pradesh.

In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Opposition parties started creating ruckus. While Mahajan tried to maintain peace in the House, members of Parliament did not pay any attention to any of her words.

Opposition parties raised “Modi sarkar hosh me aao” slogans in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha adopted the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill, 2014 moved by the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. The bill was adopted during Zero Hour after members of various parties spoke on it.

Kiren Rijiju addressed the Rajya Sabha and introduced the Disability Bill, when Opposition members, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Naresh Sharma and Mayawati, stood up and asked deputy chairman P.J. Kurien to pass the bill right away.

Also, Communist party leader D. Raja addressed the Rajya Sabha over Cyclone Vardah. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members and urged the Centre to donate funds.

Former finance minister P. Chidambaram addressed the House and told the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to do more in Tamil Nadu.

Chidambaram said, “Take my advice and make sure ATMs in Tamil Nadu are working fine. The government at the Centre has done good work but more needs to be done.”

Responding to it in Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, “We will do everything possible.”

“Government shared concerns, it’s a serious crisis moment, some anticipated action was taken in advance.” Jaitley said. (ANI)