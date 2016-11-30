Demonetisation: Mamata Banerjee protests in Bihar

Patna, Nov 30: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday staged a protest here against the demonetisation decision of the Narendra Modi-led central government.

Slamming Modi, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said the Prime Minister has imposed a “super-emergency” in the country by demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes.

“Modi has snatched the freedom of people to live. By demonetisation, he has snatched rights of roti (food), kapda (cloth) and makaan (house) from the people,” she said, addressing a rally at Gardanibagh area of Patna.

The West Bengal Chief Minister was accompanied by her party leaders and leaders from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

“Modi has badly hit the age-old savings by women in their house. Women used to save some money for emergency purpose but Modi has ended it by demonetisation. It is an insult to women power also,” she said.

While Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal-United has suported demonetisation, leaders of Rashtriya Janata Dal, its major partner in the ruling alliance, including party senior vice president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and RJD Bihar unit President Ram Chandra Purve, joined Mamata’s protest here against the central government’s move.

Both Singh and Purve shared stage with her.

She visited RJD Chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday night and met his wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi as well as her younger son Tejaswi Yadav, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

“Mamta was extended support by Lalu Prasad after she sought endorsement for her protest against Modi’s decision,” senior party leader Bhola Yadav said.

The TMC president arrived here on Tuesday evening.

Lalu Prasad, who has been unwell for the past few days, could not attend the rally, party leaders said.

However, Mamata neither called on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the president of the ruling Janata Dal-United, nor invited him to the protest rally as he has supported the demontisation move.

