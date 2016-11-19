Demonetisation: No Pain, No Gain, Boxer Mary Kom appreciates PM Modi’s  drive

New Delhi, Nov 19: Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation drive, star boxer Mary Kom has said that nothing good can be achieved in life without pain and, therefore, it is just a matter of time before things will be back to normal.

Although the 33-year-old boxer completely understands the pain which the poor people are going through, she insisted the step would be pivotal for the future benefit.

“This might bring a change for the people. A lot of black money is spreading in India in different forms. I think the initiative taken by our Prime Minister should be appreciated,” Kom told the reporters.

“I think this will bring change in India. People might be suffering, especially poor people. I feel very bad because I also belong to humble background. But it is only for few days; ‘No pain, No gain’. I think it is just a matter of time and we will definitely be benefitted in future,” the Olympic medallist added.

Saluting Prime Minister Modi for taking such a big initiative, legendary athlete Milkha Singh said the move of demonetisation would help the future generation and eradicate poverty to some extent.

“I am extremely happy as Prime Minister Modi is the first prime minister of India to take such a big decision. Large amount of black money have come to India which is why our economy is in depletion. I want to congratulate him for taking such a great step. I want to salute him,” he said while speaking at Delhi Half Marathon.

“It is easy to say, but difficult to implement. And I think it will be of great help for the upcoming generations. Modi is doing a great job. He wants to see educated poor children getting job so that poverty can be removed to an extent,” he added.

The Prime Minister, in a televised address to the nation, had declared that high denomination notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 will no longer be legal tender from November 8-9 midnight.

He had said the government has declared a “decisive war” against black money and corruption.