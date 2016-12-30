Demonetisation did Not affect foreign tourist arrivals: Tourism ministry

New Delhi, Dec 30: The ministry of tourism’s November report card after demonetization.

The ministry, in a press release, said the Government has taken a number of steps to ensure that no hardship is faced by the tourists and the industry is not affected. The Archaeological Survey of India smoothly transitioned to cashless mode of payment by simplifying the process of etickets.

The ministry said the government’s efforts have paid dividends as there has been a notable growth in the comparative figures of Foreign Tourists Arrival Foreign Exchange Earnings and online sale of e tickets after demonetization.

For intstance foreign tourist arrivals for 2016 grew to 8.91 lakh in November as compared to 8.16 lakh for the same month last year. Forex earnings grew 14.4 per cent over last year.

The tourism ministry said that demonization did not have any impact on the foreign tourist arrivals and Foreign Exchange Earnings.

It may also be noted that the number of e-tickets sold during 09-11-2016 to 08-12-2016 increase to 28,176 from 2807 during 09-10-2016 to 08-11-2016 with corresponding amount being Rs 181.49 lakh and Rs. 3.10 lakh respectively.

It can therefore be seen that sale of etickets and earnings from have increased significantly by 10 and 58 times respectively as people are buying tickets for ASI monuments online through cashless payments.