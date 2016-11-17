Demonetisation: Opposition collectively empathetic for ‘Common Man’

New Delhi, Nov 17: Demonetisation is a historical decision in politics and triggered war of words among the parties. The winter session on Wednesday also witnessed a mounting assault against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP.

Joining ranks over the raging issue, parties like Congress, JD(U), RJD, SP, BSP, Trinamool Congress, Left and AIADMK slammed the government, particularly targeting PM Modi, for making Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination notes invalid and said the “ill-timed” and “ill-conceived” step had severely hit the common people, the farmers and the poor.

However, it is also historical as the biggest arch-rivals Trinamoool Congress and CPIM came under an umbrella sharpening their weapons against Modi-led Centre.

Citing it as “economic anarchy” in the country, the opposition parties also demanded a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the alleged selective leak of information before the official announcement.

During a discussion on demonetisation, which was taken up after suspension of all business in response to notices given by a host of opposition members, a scathing attack was made on the government which strongly defended the step as one taken in national interest and to end corruption and black money, which it linked to terror activities in the country.

TMC call for unity

After expressing her intent to work with opposition parties over the central government’s partial demonetization move, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee reached out to opposition party Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPM, to jointly meet the President over the issue. She also spoke to CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on the matter.

“Black policy of a black government. Withdraw this draconian decision in public interest,” reacts Mamata Banerjee, the party leader of TMC.

“This is not an ego battle. I humbly appeal again to the government at the centre. Save the common people from more suffering and the country from financial catastrophe by withdrawing this hasty decision. 1st please put a proper action plan in place. Breathing space for people,” West Bengal chief minister Banerjee tweeted.

“Today I spoke with several political leaders regarding a joint movement and to meet President Pranab Muherjee together. Let us all fight this together to give relief to common citizens, the poor and stop this financial anarchy,” she added.

The CPM is the principal opposition party in West Bengal. In 2011, Banerjee’s TMC came to power in the state, trouncing the CPM-led coalition that had ruled the state for over three decades.

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to roll back the decision before the law and order situation deteriorates across the country.

Demonetisation: Just another reason for Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal was always looking for a reason to criticize NaMo and BJP for different reasons. With regard to demonetisation, he said that government had no game plan and preparations before making the big announcement as people are seen struggling in queue outside bank.

Kejriwal also attacked the prime minister for talking about ending corruption despite having close relations with NCP Sharad Pawar.

“Yesterday PM Modi took blessings of Sharad Pawar to fight against black money, no irony can be bigger than that,” said Kejriwal.

The ‘communist’ heart

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury said that of the 130 crore population in the country, only 2.6 crore have credit cards.

He took a dig at Modi and narrated the infamous quote of Queen Marie Antoinette during the French revolution who had said that people can eat cakes when they don’t have bread. “We have Modi Antoinette who says ‘If you don’t have paper, use plastic'”.

Yechury compared the Prime Minister with a Roman ruler. He said a Senator had remarked about this ruler that: “I think he knows what Rome is. Rome is the mob. Conjure magic for them and they’ll be distracted. Take away their freedom and still they’ll roar. The beating heart of Rome is not the marble of the senate, it’s the sand of the Coliseum. He’ll bring them death – and they will love him for it.”

Alleging that a BJP unit in Kolkata deposited Rs 1 crore in Indian’s Bank Account on 8 November, he said “prove me if I am wrong.” He added that Prime Minister was advertising for Paytm while talking about cashless economy.

The CPM leader said 1/5th of the economy is black economy and people who kept black money invested it in real estate, gold etc. That is why the imports surged and stated that it was this PM only who had stated that 95 percent of the black money is stashed offshore and is in safe havens.

