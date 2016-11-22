Demonetisation: Protests in Muzaffarnagar over cash shortage

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 22: Hundreds of cash-strapped farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Union protested outside a bank and gheraoed the officials at Khudda village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said today.
The farmers staged a dharna outside the Punjab National Bank branch in the village on Monday after they were unable to get cash from the bank.
In Biralsi village, people facing shortage of cash protested outside a PNB branch after they were unbale to withdraw money from their accounts.
Similarly in Miranpur town, villagers angered over not getting money held protests on Monday.
