Demonetisation: Ready for discussion says Arun Jaitley

New Delhi, Nov 22: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the government was ready to hold a discussion on demonetisation and declared that the note-ban was welcomed by people across the country.

“The whole country welcomed the step taken to curb the black money… We are ready to hold discussion on demonetisation,” Jaitley said at a media briefing after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) parliamentary body met.

“It was a major step and it required courage by the government to go ahead with it,” he added.