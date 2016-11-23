Demonetisation is a scam, PM must come and answer: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Nov 23: Suggesting that the Opposition is firm on its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the demonetisation issue, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must come to Parliament and sit through entire debate on the issue.

“What the PM has done is biggest impromptu financial experiment, he didnt discuss this with anyone; this isnt finance ministers decision, but PM’s,” Rahul said.

“We feel that this decision is a scam; the PM had informed his close friends about this before announcement; we want a JPC probe into this,” he said.