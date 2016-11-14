Demonetisation has taken away power of the rich: Narendra Modi

* I have come here on 14th Nov deliberately, to expose those who did not work towards fulfilling what Pandit Nehru had wanted to do.

* Pandit Nehru, your family members abuse me, your party abuses me but I am here to fulfil what was left incomplete from your time.

* Today on Pandit Nehru’s birthday, I pledge to reopen those files, which his party and family PMs never did.

* This govt is for villages, poor & farmers. India has no dearth of money; problem is we don’t know where that money is hidden.

* I am the ninth prime minister from Uttar Pradesh.

* Who imagined the fertiliser plant in Gorakhpur will get fresh lease of life, this Govt has done it. Poorvanchal has got AIIMS also. Uttar Pradesh has given many prime ministers to the country

* I want to transform the lives of the farmers here. I am aware the vegetables grown here are very good