Demonetisation : Toll suspension for all national highways extended till Nov 18

New Delhi, Nov 14: The toll suspension for all national highways across the country has been extended till midnight of November 18.

Earlier, to cope up with the chaos after demonetisation, the government had extended the exemption of fee collection on all booths at National Highways till November 14. But that led to chaos in the absence of adequate change causing massive traffic jams.

The government said that the decision has been taken in order to avoid difficulties that may be faced by the commuters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 announced demonetisation of 500 and 1,000 rupee currency notes in a major assault on black money and corruption.