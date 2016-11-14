Demonetisation : Toll suspension for all national highways extended till Nov 18

November 14, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Nov 14: The toll suspension for all national highways across the country has been extended till midnight of November 18.

Earlier, to cope up with the chaos after demonetisation, the government had extended the exemption of fee collection on all booths at National Highways till November 14. But that led to chaos in the absence of adequate change causing massive traffic jams.

The government said that the decision has been taken in order to avoid difficulties that may be faced by the commuters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 announced demonetisation of 500 and 1,000 rupee currency notes in a major assault on black money and corruption.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
I.T notice may land in doorstep, if you deposited Rs 15 lakh during demonetisation
Embarrassed Yogi | Cabinet Minister say corruption soaring in UP
Economic Survey: Demonetisation led to rise of financial saving
Saudi prince detained in corruption sweep out expects his acquittal within days
Man who consumes poison before Uttarakhand minister dies
Demonetisation anniversary: Congress, BJP cyberwar over note ban, Rahul calls it a tragedy
Top