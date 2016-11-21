Demonetisation: Trinamool Congress Protest Outside Parliament

New Delhi, Nov 21: Trinamool Congress (TMC) members on Monday protested outside Parliament over the complications faced by the people after the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.

MPs Derek O’Brien and Sudip Bandyopadhyay were among the protesters.
Earlier, TMC head and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met President Pranab Mukherjee along with leaders of National Conference and a few other opposition parties seeking the withdrawl of the demonetisation move.

