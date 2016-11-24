Demonetisation: Union Minister Uma Bharti slams Mayawati for criticism

New Delhi, Nov 24 : Union Minister Uma Bharti on Thursday slammed BSP chief Mayawati for her criticism of the government’s demonetisation survey and advised her to donate her money to the poor and marginalised.

“The money that Mayawatiji has with her, she should donate to the poor and marginalised,” Union Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Minister Uma Bharti told reporters outside Parliament.

She also advised the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief to “go to Tibet and preach Buddhism there”.

Bharti’s remarks came after Mayawati termed the survey results of the NM App of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on demonetisation as “fake and sponsored” and dared him to dissolve the Lok Sabha.

“The survey of Modiji is fake and sponsored. If he has the guts then he should dissolve the Lok Sabha and face elections, then only real survey can be done,” Mayawati told media outside the Parliament.

Mayawati’s remarks came after the government on Wednesday claimed that over 93 per cent of people supported the demonetisation of 500 and 1,000 rupee notes on the NM App.

Slamming Mayawati, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said: “Why is Mayawati in such a hurry before the Uttar Pradesh elections?”

“She should contest in the state elections with the available resources and the people of the state would give her a befitting reply,” he said.

On November 8, the government demonetised the higher value currency notes to curb “black money and corruption”.

The note ban triggered chaos across the country, with people continuing to line up outside banks and ATMs in interminably long queues.

Bharti also slammed Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of demonetisation and said, “Rahulji should go to Thailand and enjoy his vacations there, instead of wasting Parliament’s time.”

