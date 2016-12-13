Demonetisation woes will take a year to solve, says Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, December 13: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that the problem caused due to demonetisation will take a year to solve.

“The people, who had asked for 50 days, are counting more 50 days. This problem will not be solved on 50 days but it will take at least one year,” he told media here.

“We all want to curb corruption and the flow of black money in the nation, but they took the decision without planning and preparation,” he said.

“They had assured that the situation will become normal but still I can find people standing in the queue in such cold weather,” he added.

Hinting indirectly at the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, he said, “The people who are queued up for cash now, will queued up again to cast their vote against the Centre, which has caused pain to them.”(ANI)