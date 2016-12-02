Demonetised notes recovered from a canal in Kolkata

Kolkata, Dec 2 : A large amount of withdrawn currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations were recovered from a canal here on Friday morning, police said.

“We recovered hoards of old currency notes amounting to more than Rs 50,000, from beside the Kestopur Canal (in northeast Kolkata’s Baguihati area) on Friday morning,” said Baguihati police station sub-inspector Tapas Kumar Sil.

“Most of the currency notes were torn to pieces. It seems someone threw them into the canal as they have become useless post the demonetisation,” he said.

Officers of Baguihati police station have seized the old notes and the Reserve Bank of India has been informed about the incident.

–IANS