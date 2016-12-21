Demonetization: Congress backs Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s U-turn

Telangana, Dec. 21: The Congress Party on Wednesday voiced its support for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who has taken a U-turn on the Centre’s demonetisation drive, and expressed hope that his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrashekhar Rao follows suit.

Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao told ANI, “Chandrababu Naidu himself is the chairman of a cashless committee appointed by the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has taken a U-turn means he understands the feelings of the people.”

Hanumantha Rao further said the Telangana Chief Minister, who is a fan of Prime Minister Modi, should also understand that people are suffering in his state as well.

Naidu, who had earlier backed demonetisation, yesterday took a U-turn and said that the income of the people has decreased and the Centre is unable to provide funds.

Addressing a party function of Telugu Desam Party in Vijayawada, Naidu highlighted the problems faced by the people due to demonetisation.

“Demonetisation is not our will and wish hence our state people are also facing several problems,” he said.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had earlier extended his support to demonetisation and called it “a moral victory for the TDP.”

(ANI)