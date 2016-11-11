Demonetization effect: Even a beggar returns the defunct Rs1000 note

November 11, 2016

Chennai,Nov11:With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to demonetise Rs 500 and 1000 notes, the shine and respect these notes once held has totally vanished into thin air.

Recently, a beggar from an unidentified location in Tamil Nadu refused a Rs 1000 note.

The orange clad man in the video is seen returning the note and asking money of lesser denominations

