Demonitisation move a ‘mere note-change’ policy: Congress

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The Congress on Monday termed the demonitisation policy a “mere note-change” policy while noting that the new notes introduced by the government have “no new security features”.

“If the earlier Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes will be replaced by new Rs 500/Rs 1,000/Rs 2,000 notes, how is it demonetisation? Is not a mere note change policy?” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

“New notes have no new security features. There is no new water mark or security thread or fibre or latent image. Under these circumstances, how are these notes more secure than the previous withdrawn currency?

“Can mere change of colour or size of notes make them more secure?” he asked.

Surjewala also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mockinng people in their misery.

“The Prime Minister mocks the entire nation, but he must realize the arrogance of power shouldn’t surpass the problem faced by people. The Prime Minister cannot mock Indians facing insurmountable difficulties nor can use his traditional ‘jumlas’ to deflect the truth,” he said.

The Congress also posed a few questions to the government, including why were income tax and other departments of the government “spreading ‘tax terrorism’ on to honest traders, shop keepers and small businessmen?” and how circulation of the higher denomination Rs 2,000 note prevent black money and its hoarding.

