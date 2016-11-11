Demonitization :Kolkata’s red light district business soars to Rs 50 lakh in two days at Sonagachi

Kolkata, Nov 11: As demonetization of high value notes hit small businessmen across the city, sex workers of Sonagachi here, South Asia’s largest redlight area are seeing brisk business as they are accepting high denomination notes.

“Our girls have been asked to accept Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. But they are telling customers that they will not accept those after this week. Therefore there is a huge rush of customers.

“Although sex workers in top categories are facing no problem but those who take only Rs 300 to Rs 400 are facing great difficulty,” said Bharati, the mentor of the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee, a sex workers’ organization which has 1.3 lakh registered sex workers under it across Bengal.Rs 300 to Rs 400 are facing great difficulty,” said Bharati, the mentor of the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee, a sex workers’ organization which has 1.3 lakh registered sex workers under it across Bengal.

Sex workers who charge below 500 are facing tough time as they have hardly got any customers in last two days.

Prospective customers first inquire whether the sex workers will accept Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

“If we say no we will lose the customer. We have to accept the notes and Durbar and Usha bank had assured us that our money will not go in waste,” said Rekha a sex worker.

In the last two days, sex workers in and around Sonagachi have deposited more than Rs 55 lakh in Usha Multipurpose Cooperative Bank, which was formed and is run by former sex workers in 2001 for women in the same trade.

