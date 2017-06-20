Dengue death rise in Thiruvananthapuram as three more people succumbed to fever

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM.June20: The number of dengue deaths has risen in the capital as three more people succumbed to fever on Monday. The deceased were identified as Shahul Hameed, 65 of Vembayam; Bindu, 41, of Meenangal near Vithura and Baby, 60, of Aithiyoor near Balarampuram. The first two victims have been down with fever for over a week. Devi was down with fever since five days and breathed her last at her home.

Around 202 suspected cases of dengue and 89 confirmed cases of dengue were reported in the district on Monday. The maximum numbers of cases were reported at Vallakadu, Beemapally and Vattiyoorkavu respectively. Fevers have become rampant in sea erosion affected areas and several people living in relief camps in schools also reported fever.

The City mayor V.K. Prasanth, meanwhile wrote to the Chief Secretary demanding coordination from respective department heads for vector control inside government office premises. A similar plea was sent to the Accountant General also.

“Mass fogging needs to be conducted in the department premises without which we cannot combat dengue. Government officials should get in touch with respective health circles to start vector control activities,” the Mayor said. The Corporation, on Monday rolled out three hi-tech power sprayer machines to eradicate mosquito larvae from stagnant waters. The Corporation’s health workers visited 3913 houses and eradicated the threat from 351 spots, a statement said.

Homeopathy campaign to battle fever

The Homeopathy department has started a campaign named ‘reach’ to battle dengue. Fever prevention medicines were being distributed for free at all homeopathy hospitals. Fever clinics have been opened at hospitals at East Fort, Karakulam and Neyyatin-kara, said District Homeo Medical Officer C.S. Pradeep.