Denied Permission To Take Jayalalithaa Abroad: OPS

Chennai, Mar 04: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s demise on December 5th, after nearly 3 months in Apollo hospital was followed by conspiracy theories that were spurred on by the power tussle within Tamil Nadu’s ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The former left-hander of Jayalalithaa O Panneerselvam, who try to take control of the party and failed finally, added to his list of allegations targeted against jailed party chief VK Sasikala. “We were refused permission to try and take Amma abroad for treatment,” he tweeted.

Remembering the various developments in the run up to Jayalalithaa’s death, O Panneerselvam claimed that many times the issue of taking the leader to the United States or Britain for better treatment was raised.

“The Senior ministers and I suggested that Jayalalithaa is taken abroad for better treatment. We also spoke to doctors in the Apollo hospital to find out whether she was fit to travel abroad. They said it was possible, but permission was not given,” alleged Panneerselvam.

Panneerselvam, Once the Periyakulam municipal chairman, and one of Ms Jayalalithaa’s most trusted aides, revolted days after her longtime friend Sasikala Natarajan took over as AIADMK chief and was chosen to replace him as Chief Minister.

In a dramatic development last month after O Panneerselvam’s revolt, over hundred MLAs were cloistered at Golden Bay Beach resort near Chennai until a trust vote was won by VK Sasikala’s candidate Edappadi K Palaniswami amid chaos and violence in the Tamil Nadu assembly.

At the midst of his battle with VK Sasikala, Panneerselvam alleged that he had not seen Jayalalithaa even once in Chennai’s Apollo hospital, after she has been admitted on September 22 to till she died on December 5.

“I had visited the Apollo hospital every day to enquire about Amma’s health condition, but couldn’t meet her even once,” Panneerselvam tweeted.

Panneerselvam also told to reporters that he would tell his family each day that he couldn’t see ‘Amma’ because of fear of infection. “Every day my family would enquire, did you see Amma at Apollo?. I even considered saying yes, but I couldn’t lie,” Selvam said.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to hospital for breathlessness on September 22 and was since seen by a very select group of people that included VK Sasikala.

Panneerselvam said he had “doubts” about Jayalalithaa’s treatment which needed to be answered. PH Pandian, another AIADMK veteran, had also suggested that the former Chief Minister’s death was “not from natural causes”.

