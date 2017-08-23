Denied vehicle by government hospital in Bihar, Family Members Of Flood Victims Carry Corpse On Shoulders

New Delhi, August 23: The family members of the flood victims were compelled to carry the bodies of their children’s on their shoulders after the local government hospitals denied to provide ambulance or any mortuary van on Wednesday.

In 2016, Dana Majhi, a laborer in the remote area of Odisha was walking with the dead body of his wife on his shoulder as he could not manage to hire an vehicle. Dana Majhi brought into public attention about the lack of basic medical services in remote regions in India. According to the World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Index, India ranks 106 out of 140 countries for health care.

After denying of providing ambulance, it turns to be critical for the rural people because the majority of people depend on the government run hospitals which are mostly located in the district headquarters. Previously, this month a woman had t deliver her baby on road because the hospital authorities did not provide her an ambulance.On August 13, a man from Uttar Pradesh was forced to take the body of his niece on a bicycle after the ambulance was not provided from the local government hospital.

According to reports from Hindustan Times, the family members of the minor’s from Muzaffarpur district of Bihar carried the corpse of their children’s who died in the flood that hit the state last week. The two of them carried the dead bodies of the minors for about 250 meters from the post-mortem department at Muzaffarpur that is about 71 km north of Patna.

Mahto and Paswan, the parents of the deceased minors said that “We requested with the hospital administration to provide us an ambulance or a mortuary van to carry the bodies to our respective villages. When they denied, we had no other option, so we had to carry the bodies on our shoulders to the location where the private vehicles are parked.

However, the hospital bodies have denied the claim by the deceased families saying, “We have always provided ambulances and mortuary vans whenever demanded. The bodies of Abhishek and Bunty were directly handed over to the relatives after post-mortem examination, but, they never requested for vehicles.”