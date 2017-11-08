Dense fog: 2 killed, 6 injured in accidents in UP’s Aligarh, vehicles pile up in Agra Mathura Highway – Video

Aligarh/Uttar Pradesh, November 8: As the smog in various parts of the Northern India hit near zero visibility, at least four separate incidents of road accidents are reported.

Due to the dense fog in and around Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, killing at least two people on the spot. about six persons were injured in the accidents.

Reportedly, the accidents occurred on the National Highway 92 in Aligarh during the early hours of this day.

The presence of dense fog and smoke together formed smog, which led to near zero visibility.

Another incident of piling up of vehicles have been reported from the Agra Mathura Highway. The video of the accident is going viral in the social media too.

It shows that vehicles are hitting one another as they could not see each other.

Watch the video below.

