Dense fog engulfs Delhi as cold wave intensifies.

New Delhi, Jan 24: A dense layer of fog engulfed the national capital and its neighbouring regions on Thursday morning.

According to Northern Railways Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), as many as 17 trains were cancelled, 27 delayed and five rescheduled due to low visibility caused by the persisting cold wave.

Several parts of North India, including Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), have been witnessing a dense fog and fall in temperature, affecting the normal life besides rail and road traffic. (ANI)