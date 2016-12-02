Dense fog engulfs Delhi on the third consecutive day, temperature recorded at 11.5 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, December 2: It was a foggy morning here for the third consecutive day with visibility reduced to less than 50 metres on Friday, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 11.5 degrees Celsius.

“The sky was clear but there was dense fog at many isolated places in Delhi,” an official of the India Meteorological Department said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 98 per cent. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 11.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average while the maximum temperature was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the average for this time of the year. IANS