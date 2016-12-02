Dense fog engulfs Haryana and Punjab, affects life

Chandigarh, December 2: Dense fog engulfed several parts of Haryana and Punjab on Friday morning, affecting life in both states.

Road, rail and air traffic were affected at various places with flights cancelled and trains rescheduled.

At the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee international airport in Amritsar, at least 15 flights, including international ones, were delayed.

The airport and other areas in and around Amritsar were engulfed in dense fog.

Reports from various places said that visibility was reduced to 25 to 200 metres.

Punjab’s 553-km long international border was under the blanket of very thick fog with visibility reduced to zero, a Border Security Force (BSF) official said in Amritsar.

Hisar and its surrounding areas in Haryana were engulfed in thick fog cover with visibility reduced to less than 100 metres.

Traffic movement on the busy National HIghway (NH-1), which runs through Punjab and Haryana, connecting Amritsar with Delhi, was also affected.

Moderate to dense fog was reported from several parts of the national capital region (NCR) in Haryana comprising districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar, Hisar, Bhiwani, Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal and Rohtak.

Dense fog was reported from several areas of the NH-1 between Ambala and Kundli border of Haryana and Delhi.

Railway officials said that some trains to and from Delhi and other destinations were running behind schedule.

In Punjab, fog was reported from Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts.

The minimum temperature at most places in Haryana and Punjab were recorded between 8-10 degrees Celsius.

Met officials here said that the foggy weather would prevail over the next few days. IANS