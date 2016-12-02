Dense fog engulfs National Capital Region, hits train services and flights in Delhi

New Delhi, December 2: Dense fog engulfed the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday morning, limiting the visibility to less than 50 metres at some places, affecting the transport services.

Over 70 trains were running behind schedule and at least 12 were rescheduled. Eight flights from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here were cancelled.

“The entire North India has been effected by the heavy fog today (Friday),” a railway official said.

Train number 12401, Magadh Express is running 25 hours behind the schedule and Seemanchal Express is running late by 20 hours, the official said.

According to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), more than 60 flights were delayed or diverted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

“The national capital experienced a thick blanket of fog. At 8.30 a.m., visibility at Palam area was less than 50 metres and at Safdarjung was 300 metres.

“This improved to 600 and 800 metres by 11 a.m.,” an official from India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. IANS