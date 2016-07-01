Denying children immunisation was a crime and the parents, who act so, should be be punished for that : SHRC Chairperson J B Koshy

Thiruvananthapuram , July 1: The Kerala Human Rights Commission has ordered the state government to make immunisation mandatory for getting admission in educational institutions, including schools, colleges and professional institutions.

The direction assumes significance as it came in the wake of the return of diphtheria, a disease believed to have been completely eradicated from Kerala through vaccination, in the northern district Malappuram due to lack of proper immunisation.

Two children had died and eight others had been affected with diphtheria in the last one month in Malappuram, where a section of people are reportedly reluctant to undergo immunisation drives, according to health department sources.

In his order, SHRC chairperson J B Koshy said denying children immunisation was a crime and the parents, who act so, should be be punished for that.

“In the wake of the diphtheria deaths in the state, those who have not been immunised should not be given admissions in schools,colleges or professional institutions,”the order said.

It also said the government should immediately consider the suggestion to make mandatory immunisation cards for every child before granting admission in schools.

Steps should be taken to examine if the present school going children are fully immunised, it said.

The government should also take action against those outfits campaigning against immunisation, the commission added.

The SHRC issued the order based on a complaint filed by Dr T M Ananthakeshavan, a medical professional.