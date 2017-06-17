Deoria (UP), Jun 17 The Deoria administration has ordered a probe against an education department clerk who was allegedly caught on tape asking for a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to renew the contract of a computer operator.

The conversation between the two went viral on social media yesterday evening, prompting Deoria District Magistrate Sujit Kumar to order the investigation.

“On the basis of the audio which went viral on social media, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari has been asked to conduct a probe in this regard against clerk Alok RanjanMishra,” Kumar said today.

In the conversation, the clerk can be heard asking the computer operator whose contract was to be renewed for Rs 2 lakh.

Apart from the administration’s probe, police has also filed a case.

“On the complaint filed by the block-level education officer, a case has been registered against the clerk under Prevention of Corruption Act,” a police official from Deoria kotwali said.