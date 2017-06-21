Department of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development has set a target of export turnover of Rs 20,000 crore to be achieved per annum through exports of seafood from Odisha

June 21, 2017 | By :
Department of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development has set a target of export turnover of Rs 20,000 crore to be achieved per annum through exports of seafood from Odisha

Bhubaneswar,June21: The Department of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development has set a target of export turnover of Rs 20,000 crore to be achieved per annum through exports of seafood from the State.

Setting an ambitious target of annual seafood exports at `20,000 crore in next five years, the State Government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Nitte University, Mangalore for preparing an action plan for Odisha to achieve the target.
As per the agreement, the Managlore-based University will undertake a detailed review of baseline conditions on production, processing and seafood export. It will suggest measures for augmenting production from both capture and culture fisheries.

With 24,000 sq km area within the continental shelf, the State has ample potential for marine fisheries development. Freshwater resources of the State are estimated at 6.76 lakh hectare (ha) while brackish water resources cover 4.18 lakh ha including 0.79 lakh ha of Chilika lake and 2.98 lakh ha of estuaries among others.

This was decided at a meeting in the presence of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, Fisheries and ARD Minister Dr Damodar Rout and Fisheries and ARD Secretary Vishal Gagan.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Related News
Our priority is development, not vote bank politics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Nepal PM Deuba requests PM Modi to continue supporting Nepal, expand relations
Suicide bombers target government offices,TV station in Afghanistan
Rajnath
Significant improvement in security situation of North East over past years: Rajnath Singh
Israel shot down only as “a target” over the occupied Golan Heights
Nine out of ten children struggling to get proper diet for development in India says NGO
Top