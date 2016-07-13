Depicting the Indian scenario of electric Two-wheelers with lower prices and less emission

New Delhi, July 13: The Centre will work towards reducing the price of electric two wheelers. It is in greater need to make electric two-wheelers available in lower prices. It also plans a move aimed at reducing exhaust-pipe emissions in Indian cities. Some of these are among the most polluted in the world.

Heavy industries has given a go-ahead for the constitution of a four member committee to suggest ways to boost sales of electric two-wheelers.

The committee will explore ways to lower price tags, among other measures, the official said.

The government is bridging a third of this price differential through incentives under the FAME India (faster adoption and manufacturing of hybrid & electric vehicles) initiative.

The premium on an electric two-wheeler stands at about 15% over a petrol version.

“The idea is to bring the industry on board to implement measures which can ensure faster adoption of electric two-wheelers.

The National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020, projects sales of six-seven million units of electric vehicles. As a result is saves fossil fuel of 2.2-2.5 million tonnes.

This will also result in substantial lowering of vehicular emissions and decrease in carbon dioxide emissions by up to 1.5% by 2020.

Apart from these, the committee also recommend steps to bring down the cost of batteries and components.

The Indian Scenario

In India, the price of an electric two-wheeler is about 1.5 times that of a petrol version.

The decision is in line with the government’s plan to create infrastructure for electric vehicles. This would become the key to its efforts to reduce toxic particles in the air.

“If we can standardise components and develop a local supplier base for electric two-wheelers, purchase price of the vehicle will come down. Said Ayush Lohia, chief executive officer of Lohia Auto.

“However, there are no deep-pocket players in the electric two-wheeler space and financing arrangements will have to be looked into”.